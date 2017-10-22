It’s nearly Halloween

by bighair63
22/10/2017
4 comments
Uncategorized

My one and only prized mask is perfect for Halloween.  This year, I took it out on location (after a short time in the studio).  In the process I broke a flash and scared some locals! 

Halloween-38-Edit

Halloween-93-Edit

Halloween-52-Edit

Halloween-3-Edit

Halloween-5-Edit

Halloween-21-Edit

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “It’s nearly Halloween”

  2. joyfullyhis1 says:

    These are great! Love them all… great costume! The skull on the books was well done. Now I’m in the mood for Halloween!

