It’s nearly Halloween

My one and only prized mask is perfect for Halloween. This year, I took it out on location (after a short time in the studio). In the process I broke a flash and scared some locals!
Advertisements
My one and only prized mask is perfect for Halloween. This year, I took it out on location (after a short time in the studio). In the process I broke a flash and scared some locals!
Awesome
Thanks! 😉
These are great! Love them all… great costume! The skull on the books was well done. Now I’m in the mood for Halloween!
Thank you! I’m resisting the urge to buy more Halloween paraphernalia!