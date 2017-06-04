Natural lighting

by bighair63
04/06/2017
2 comments
Photography, Portrait

For want of a model, my other half has yet again stepped in front of the lens on a lazy Sunday morning.   I recently bought a book called ‘Lighting People’ by Rosella Vanon, hoping to pick up a few hints and tips.   I’m only part way through but I’m already itching to find a few models and spend time experimenting.

This image is simple natural lighting exercise.  The subject sat next to a large window and a reflector was placed opposite the window (though in this particular image, you don’t really see the benefit of the reflector).   I ummed and ahhed about the post production – should it be black and white or completely natural colour?  In the end I decided to go with a cross-processed look and cooler tones.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Natural lighting”

Why not leave a comment - it will keep me motivated!

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s