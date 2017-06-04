For want of a model, my other half has yet again stepped in front of the lens on a lazy Sunday morning. I recently bought a book called ‘Lighting People’ by Rosella Vanon, hoping to pick up a few hints and tips. I’m only part way through but I’m already itching to find a few models and spend time experimenting.

This image is simple natural lighting exercise. The subject sat next to a large window and a reflector was placed opposite the window (though in this particular image, you don’t really see the benefit of the reflector). I ummed and ahhed about the post production – should it be black and white or completely natural colour? In the end I decided to go with a cross-processed look and cooler tones.

