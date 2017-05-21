Birds of Arizona (and a Coyote)

Sifting through photos of a visit to Tucson early last year, I realised there were one or two that were still worth sharing. I love visiting new places and discovering the local wildlife; Arizona has so much to offer. Many of these photos were taken just outside the back door of the house we stayed in – I’d love to go back and spend more time bird spotting.
Cooper’s Hawk
Acorn woodpecker
Curve-billed thrasher
Anna’s Hummingbird
Mourning doves
Cactus wren
Roadrunner
Gila woodpecker
Coyote
Harris Hawk
Great pictures! Chapeau…
These pictures are so beautiful! I live in Arizona and see this beauties from time to time, but never like this! Love it 🙂
You’re so lucky! Such a wonderful place!
Beautiful.
Really, wildlife can offer a huge world of diversity