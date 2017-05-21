Birds of Arizona (and a Coyote)

Sifting through photos of a visit to Tucson early last year, I realised there were one or two that were still worth sharing. I love visiting new places and discovering the local wildlife; Arizona has so much to offer. Many of these photos were taken just outside the back door of the house we stayed in – I’d love to go back and spend more time bird spotting.

Cooper’s Hawk

Acorn woodpecker

Curve-billed thrasher

Anna’s Hummingbird

Mourning doves

Cactus wren

Roadrunner

Gila woodpecker

Coyote

Harris Hawk

