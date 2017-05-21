Birds of Arizona (and a Coyote)

by bighair63
21/05/2017
5 comments
Nature, Photography, Wildlife

Sifting through photos of a visit to Tucson early last year, I realised there were one or two that were still worth sharing.   I love visiting new places and discovering the local wildlife; Arizona has so much to offer.  Many of these photos were taken just outside the back door of the house we stayed in – I’d love to go back and spend more time bird spotting.

Cooper’s Hawkuntitled_51_160224

Acorn woodpeckeruntitled_8_160219

Curve-billed thrasheruntitled_4_160214

Anna’s Hummingbirduntitled_58_160224

Mourning dovesuntitled_40_160216

Cactus wrenuntitled_74_160224

Roadrunneruntitled_88_160225

Gila woodpeckeruntitled_41_160224

Coyoteuntitled_66_160224

Harris Hawkuntitled_69_160224

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Birds of Arizona (and a Coyote)”

  2. Morgan Reed says:

    These pictures are so beautiful! I live in Arizona and see this beauties from time to time, but never like this! Love it 🙂

Why not leave a comment - it will keep me motivated!

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s