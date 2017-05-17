Discovered

by bighair63
17/05/2017
10 comments
How delightful!  I’ve been ‘Discovered’! I woke up to a gazillion notifications after being featured as an Editor’s Pick on WordPress’s Discover site which is quote: “A daily selection of the best content published on WordPress, collected for you by humans who love to read”.

What’s more, I can officially pin a WordPress Discover badge to my site.   It’s not dissimilar to being in the Girl Guides, only my badge is virtual and I don’t have to “promise to do my best” or “serve the Queen”.  Thank you WordPress and welcome new followers!

Onto today’s post. During a recent trip to Bath, I came across a fabulous umbrella art installation.  People were jostling to take photos and selfies of the colourful display – I joined the fray and elbowed a few out of the way to take my shots. When the sun shone, a honeycomb carpet of shadows came into sharp focus on the ground.   I imagine in heavy rain, the water would cascade off the umbrellas in a satisfying fashion too.

untitled-28

untitled-23

10 thoughts on “Discovered”

  2. Nicky Whitaker says:

    Congratulations and well deserved. You have maintained a consistent quality, and regular posts for an amazing length of time.

  4. fervourgotyou says:

    Love the consistency. Check out my work, too!❤️

    • bighair63 says:

      Thanks! It’s true, if you look for it, you will find art and beauty in most things!

