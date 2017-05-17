How delightful! I’ve been ‘Discovered’! I woke up to a gazillion notifications after being featured as an Editor’s Pick on WordPress’s Discover site which is quote: “A daily selection of the best content published on WordPress, collected for you by humans who love to read”.
What’s more, I can officially pin a WordPress Discover badge to my site. It’s not dissimilar to being in the Girl Guides, only my badge is virtual and I don’t have to “promise to do my best” or “serve the Queen”. Thank you WordPress and welcome new followers!
Onto today’s post. During a recent trip to Bath, I came across a fabulous umbrella art installation. People were jostling to take photos and selfies of the colourful display – I joined the fray and elbowed a few out of the way to take my shots. When the sun shone, a honeycomb carpet of shadows came into sharp focus on the ground. I imagine in heavy rain, the water would cascade off the umbrellas in a satisfying fashion too.
Yay! Well done 🙂
Congratulations and well deserved. You have maintained a consistent quality, and regular posts for an amazing length of time.
Thanks Nicky! I’m glad you continue to follow!
Reblogged this on Amiable and commented:
This is so beautifully creative, and the angle of the shot makes it breathtaking
Love the consistency. Check out my work, too!❤️
Congratulations!! Awesome photos!!
Fabulous and fantastic. “There is a story in everything” and you just proved it
Thanks! It’s true, if you look for it, you will find art and beauty in most things!
Congratulations! You take amazing photos. 😊
Thank you!