How delightful! I’ve been ‘Discovered’! I woke up to a gazillion notifications after being featured as an Editor’s Pick on WordPress’s Discover site which is quote: “A daily selection of the best content published on WordPress, collected for you by humans who love to read”.

What’s more, I can officially pin a WordPress Discover badge to my site. It’s not dissimilar to being in the Girl Guides, only my badge is virtual and I don’t have to “promise to do my best” or “serve the Queen”. Thank you WordPress and welcome new followers!

Onto today’s post. During a recent trip to Bath, I came across a fabulous umbrella art installation. People were jostling to take photos and selfies of the colourful display – I joined the fray and elbowed a few out of the way to take my shots. When the sun shone, a honeycomb carpet of shadows came into sharp focus on the ground. I imagine in heavy rain, the water would cascade off the umbrellas in a satisfying fashion too.

